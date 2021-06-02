BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 46,355 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,357 shares of company stock worth $2,362,459. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

KTOS opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

