BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,369 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock worth $159,921,571 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.