BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $46,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $11,221,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

