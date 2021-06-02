BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $276.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.66. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

