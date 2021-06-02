BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.38 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 70.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.81. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,559 shares of company stock worth $12,998,676. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

