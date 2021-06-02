BNP Paribas Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Outperform”

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,578. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

