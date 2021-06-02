Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $287,766.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.01049021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.74 or 0.09702635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

