Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 17669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

Specifically, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,899,716.11. Insiders have acquired 29,300 shares of company stock worth $121,058 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The stock has a market cap of C$163.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

