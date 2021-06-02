Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167,391 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 23.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $244,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

