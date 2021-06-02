Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 1,251 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises about 1.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Vontier worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,513 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,584,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 5,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,873. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

