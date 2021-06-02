Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $2.98 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

HERAU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,301. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

