Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $200,000 Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

TSIBU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,201. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

