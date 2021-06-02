Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.