Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,880,877. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

