Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,666,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,017 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

