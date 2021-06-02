Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.