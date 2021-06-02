Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.9 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26. Britvic has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

