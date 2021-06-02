Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.