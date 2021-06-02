Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.00. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,244. Catalent has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.66.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

