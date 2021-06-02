Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $187.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.40 million and the lowest is $183.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 2,579,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,940. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

