Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.16). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 7,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,786. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.