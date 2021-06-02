Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $766.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.70 million and the highest is $767.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,409,785. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. 2,062,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

