Brokerages Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $21.40 on Friday. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $475.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

