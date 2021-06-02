Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post sales of $82.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.