Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $465.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOME. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,788. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in At Home Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 304,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

