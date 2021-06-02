Brokerages Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.21. 883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

