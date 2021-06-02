Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

