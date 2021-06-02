Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $478,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 126,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

