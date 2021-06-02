Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.82 Million

Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $339.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.40 million and the highest is $346.06 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,264,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

