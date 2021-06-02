Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report $31.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $140.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $546.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.