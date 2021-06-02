Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $61.67

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of CELH stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,741. Celsius has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.