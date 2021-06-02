Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $61.67

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,741. Celsius has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.