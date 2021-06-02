Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target at $46.64

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. 75,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,784. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

