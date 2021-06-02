Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$156.67

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$156.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$479,400. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.21, for a total value of C$560,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,886,997.27. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $758,542 over the last quarter.

Shares of EQB opened at C$141.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$65.93 and a 12-month high of C$153.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

