Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 2,204

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

FEVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LON:FEVR traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,650 ($34.62). 84,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,915. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 73.46. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,417.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

