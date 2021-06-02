Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $43.85

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

NFE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

