Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$20.56

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

Several research firms have commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.65.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

