Brokerages Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $36.00

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 122,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

