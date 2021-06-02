Brokerages Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $36.00

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $38.59.
In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 122,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
