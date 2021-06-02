Brokers Offer Predictions for Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

HBNC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $817.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,440. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

