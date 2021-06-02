BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

