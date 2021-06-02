(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

