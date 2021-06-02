Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.24. 21,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

