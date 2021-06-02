Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $65.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

