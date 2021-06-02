Bull Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. 250,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

