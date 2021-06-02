Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.90.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $314.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.00. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

