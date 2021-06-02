Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 211.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,896. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

