Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

