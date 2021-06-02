Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,731. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

