Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.55 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 382.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,249 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after buying an additional 303,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xerox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Xerox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,855. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

