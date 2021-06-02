Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,703 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

