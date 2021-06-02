Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

